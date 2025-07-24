Force Motors jumps as Q1 PAT soars 52% YoY to Rs 176 cr

Force Motors rallied 8.74% to Rs 18,633.65 after the company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 277.71 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 52.74% from the Rs 181.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 18.76% year on year to Rs 2,035.64 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 166.45 crore (up 19.63% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.13 crore (down 98.57% YoY) during the period under review.