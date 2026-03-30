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IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 27.85 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.50 lakh shares

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 March 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 27.85 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.74% to Rs.22.26. Volumes stood at 18.91 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 77879 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21434 shares. The stock slipped 1.40% to Rs.1,042.45. Volumes stood at 16321 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93745 shares. The stock slipped 0.50% to Rs.608.60. Volumes stood at 38646 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 31947 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14454 shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.820.65. Volumes stood at 8061 shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd notched up volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70884 shares. The stock slipped 1.63% to Rs.2,036.05. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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