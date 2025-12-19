Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36297 shares

BLS International Services Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 December 2025.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36297 shares. The stock gained 10.47% to Rs.325.90. Volumes stood at 17548 shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd saw volume of 6.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63634 shares. The stock increased 4.47% to Rs.330.65. Volumes stood at 95266 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.49% to Rs.648.95. Volumes stood at 50720 shares in the last session. Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37354 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.1,446.00. Volumes stood at 38755 shares in the last session. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 289.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.18% to Rs.34.15. Volumes stood at 158.29 lakh shares in the last session.