Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36297 shares

BLS International Services Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 December 2025.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36297 shares. The stock gained 10.47% to Rs.325.90. Volumes stood at 17548 shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd saw volume of 6.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63634 shares. The stock increased 4.47% to Rs.330.65. Volumes stood at 95266 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.49% to Rs.648.95. Volumes stood at 50720 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37354 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.1,446.00. Volumes stood at 38755 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 289.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.18% to Rs.34.15. Volumes stood at 158.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 58.39 cr

Seamec awards Rs 3.25-million contract for diving services

Lenskart jumps as foreign broker initiates outperform rating

Currency in circulation spikes 9.5% on year

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story