Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

KFin Technologies Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Sagility India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 May 2025.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 265.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.50% to Rs.109.50. Volumes stood at 29.57 lakh shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 245.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.28% to Rs.1,058.90. Volumes stood at 11.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 118.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.45% to Rs.541.20. Volumes stood at 8.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 4.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77497 shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.1,943.40. Volumes stood at 84086 shares in the last session.

Sagility India Ltd witnessed volume of 252.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.45.01. Volumes stood at 64.89 lakh shares in the last session.

