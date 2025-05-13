Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Dynamic Cables hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 735.10 after the company's net profit rose 71.09% to Rs 23.56 crore on 37.41% increase in net sales to Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax jumped 67.65% year on year to Rs 30.68 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Total expenses rallied 35.01% to Rs 301.90 crore, compared with Rs 223.60 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 301.90 crore (up 22.09% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 12.80 crore (up 60.20% YoY) and finance cost stood at 2.03 crore (down 63.02%YoY) during the period under review.

Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables, commented, FY2025 has been a breakthrough year for Dynamic Cables wherein we crossed Rs 1,000 crore revenue, a major milestone for all of us. We have continued our track record of consistent performance, and our operating profit has surpassed Rs 100 crore for the first time.

Further Our strong order book underlines the confidence our customers place in us and strengthens our market position. Our cash flow from operations stood at Rs 56 crore marked by working capital optimisation through financial discipline and favourable tailwinds."

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 71.61% to Rs 64.82 crore on 33.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,025.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.50 /- per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Further, the board of directors recommended the re-appointment of Ashish Mangal as the managing director of the company for approval to shareholders.

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, Power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discom, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. Co. has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.

