Cipla consolidated net profit rises 30.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 6597.72 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 30.12% to Rs 1221.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 939.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 6597.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6082.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.93% to Rs 5272.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4121.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 27145.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25446.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6597.726082.37 8 27145.4025446.63 7 OPM %23.3021.63 -26.2624.72 - PBDT1813.031547.60 17 7927.766947.74 14 PBT1504.301259.26 19 6820.815896.72 16 NP1221.84939.04 30 5272.524121.55 28

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

