Sensex tumbles 875 pts; Nifty below 24,650; auto shares slide

The key equity indices traded with major cuts in the afternoon trade, weighed down by profit booking and weakness in index heavyweights, despite easing U.S.-China tensions. The Nifty hovered below the 24,650 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 874.63 points or 1.50% to 81,193.30. The Nifty 50 index slipped 328.05 points or 1.29% to 24,604.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,527 shares rose and 1,247 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.39% to 23,075.55. The index rallied 3.41% in the past trading session.

Eicher Motors (down 2.05%), Balkrishna Industries (down 2.05%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.88%), Tata Motors (down 1.61%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.48%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.32%), Exide Industries (down 0.78%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.55%), and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.03%) declined.

On the other hand, Bharat Forge (up 1.08%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.65%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.52%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.30% to 6.396, compared with the previous close of 6.370.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.2675, compared with its close of 85.3600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement added 1.18% to Rs 94,000.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.24% to 101.57.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.09% to 4.453.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement shed 02 cents or 0.03% to $64.94 a barrel.

