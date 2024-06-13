L&T Finance Ltd clocked volume of 891.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 251.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

L&T Finance Ltd clocked volume of 891.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 251.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.28% to Rs.177.90. Volumes stood at 3.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd recorded volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32679 shares. The stock lost 1.44% to Rs.1,231.95. Volumes stood at 23214 shares in the last session.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd recorded volume of 70620 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14125 shares. The stock gained 8.04% to Rs.672.00. Volumes stood at 9277 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 82255 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25897 shares. The stock rose 11.35% to Rs.476.40. Volumes stood at 9051 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 18285 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6711 shares. The stock rose 6.90% to Rs.9,344.95. Volumes stood at 12924 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News