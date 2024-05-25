Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 10.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 1279.42 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 10.15% to Rs 190.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 1279.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1221.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.19% to Rs 789.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 5018.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4524.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

