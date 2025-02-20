Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 14222 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2703 shares

Just Dial Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2025.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 14222 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2703 shares. The stock gained 9.35% to Rs.6,415.60. Volumes stood at 2570 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 69249 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15135 shares. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs.874.00. Volumes stood at 22906 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 23521 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7730 shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.6,288.80. Volumes stood at 32394 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43656 shares. The stock lost 3.23% to Rs.625.35. Volumes stood at 66416 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 6988 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2674 shares. The stock slipped 2.56% to Rs.3,618.05. Volumes stood at 2886 shares in the last session.

