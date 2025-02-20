Waaree Energies gains on bagging 362.5 MWp solar module order

Waaree Energies rallied 3.49% to Rs 2,297.90 after the company announced that it had received an order from Khaba Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Engie India, for the supply of solar modules totaling 362.5 MWp.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of 362.5 MWp solar PV modules and the supply of modules is scheduled to commence in FY 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the company informed that the officials of the company will hold a physical meeting with a group of investors on Monday, 24 February 2025, at the companys manufacturing plant in Chikhli, Navsari, Gujarat.

The discussions will focus on publicly available information, with no unpublished price-sensitive information about the company being disclosed during the meeting. The company also noted that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Host / Company.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported 295.65% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 492.69 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 124.53 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 116.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,457.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

