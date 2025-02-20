Cyient appoints Sukamal Banerjee as Executive Director and CEO

Cyient announced that its company's board has appointed of Sukamal Banerjee as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for a period of five years, effective from 19 February 2025.

Banerjee will also be designated as a key managerial personnel and a part of the senior management team starting from the same date. The appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders and the Central Government, as applicable.

Sukamal Banerjee holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance & strategy. He is an accomplished professional and a recognized leader in the ER&D and technology sectors with over 30 years of experience. He spent most of his career at HCL Technologies, culminating in the role of Corporate Vice President responsible for the engineering business. Most recently, Sukamal was the CEO and a Member of the Board of Xoriant, a leading digital engineering company.

Throughout his career, Banerjee has established and grown business lines and created market-leading business partnerships for global accounts with an engineering and technology focus. These include areas such as Digital Industry 4.0 and AI/ML across sectors spanning communications, semiconductor, energy, transportation, automotive & mobility, and healthcare & life sciences, which align well with Cyients major customer segments. Sukamal brings thought leadership in transitioning industries through technological changes and building global capabilities across geographies.

MM Murugappan, Chairman, Cyient, said, I am delighted with the appointment of Sukamal as the next CEO to drive the DET business. Sukamal is a values-based leader whose experience and leadership in the ER&D and technology sectors will help Cyient tremendously as we strengthen the organization to deliver the next phase of accelerated growth. I am confident that under Sukamals leadership, Cyient DET will be poised to be a leading technology-led intelligent engineering solutions organization delivering to the expectations of our clients, associates, and shareholders.

Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director of Cyient, said, I am excited to be partnering with Sukamal to deliver on our brand promise of designing tomorrow together. As Cyient continues to strengthen our core engineering offerings and to build technology-led intelligent engineering solutions, Sukamal will lead Cyient DET through a transformative phase of growth. Sukamals proven leadership in the ER&D and technology services sector will tremendously benefit Cyient as we deliver on our commitment to accelerated growth."

Sukamal Banerjee, executive director and chief executive officer, Cyient, said, The ER&D sector is set to drive transformative change over the next decade as engineering and technology innovations redefine the future of products, plants, and networks. In this dynamic landscape, Cyient stands out as a leader in the ER&D sector, powered by its deep-rooted multi-vertical expertise. Leading a team of 16,000+ passionate Cyientists is an honor and a responsibility I embrace with commitment. Together, we will push boundaries, set new benchmarks, and elevate Cyient to reach newer heights and milestones.

Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).

The companys consolidated net profit fell 31.71% to Rs 122.30 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 179.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 4.18% QoQ to Rs 1,926.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.14% to Rs 1,472.70 on the BSE.

