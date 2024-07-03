Volumes soar at MMTC Ltd counter

MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 687.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50.35 lakh shares

Castrol India Ltd, FDC Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2024.

MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 687.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.77% to Rs.87.80. Volumes stood at 30.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 778.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.46% to Rs.247.30. Volumes stood at 99.58 lakh shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd notched up volume of 24.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.50% to Rs.496.50. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd registered volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62095 shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.925.65. Volumes stood at 66385 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 54.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.46% to Rs.924.45. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

