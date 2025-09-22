Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

The product is designed for Indian two-wheeler riders, for whom helmet hygiene is often overlooked. Faced with hot and dusty conditions, most riders use water and household detergentsa solution which is often inconvenient and less effective for cleaning helmets.
Castrol's All-in-One Helmet Cleaner offers a simple, easy-to-use solutiona foam spray that cleans both the inside and outside of helmets, provides 99.99% antibacterial action through silver ION technology, and is dermatologically tested to be safe for skin and hair.
Speaking about the launch, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said: The Castrol All-in-One Helmet Cleaner is a natural extension of our Auto Care portfolio. It solves a real and everyday need for riders, while opening a new, repeat-use category for the business. For our trade partners, it brings a differentiated product to the shelves; for us, it is another step in strengthening Castrol's role as a complete Auto Care brand.
