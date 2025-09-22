Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge Solutions update on impact of new HIB visa fee changes

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions update on impact of new HIB visa fee changes

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) has issued a statement to clarify its position regarding the recently announced changes to the H-1B visa fee structure.

IKS confirms that the introduction of the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications has no impact on its business operations or financial projections, as the company does not depend on H-1B visa holders for its workforce.

The strategic business model is centered on delivering high-quality, scalable solutions through a robust delivery framework that combines proprietary technology, a highly skilled workforce in India, and a strong commitment to local hiring in the United States. H-1B visas are not integral to the execution of our core business operations or client service delivery. Consequently, the recent changes have no impact on our ability to serve clients, ensure operational continuity, or pursue our long-term growth objectives.

IKS remains committed to its strategy of driving value for clients through deep domain expertise, technology-led solutions, and a robust global delivery framework. We will continue to monitor developments in the global regulatory landscape and provide updates to our stakeholders as necessary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story