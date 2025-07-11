Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 July 2025.
Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.1,949.00. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd recorded volume of 15.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.2,199.60. Volumes stood at 86029 shares in the last session.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 129.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.41% to Rs.2,178.30. Volumes stood at 34.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 50.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.84% to Rs.617.30. Volumes stood at 12.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 13.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.6,039.00. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app