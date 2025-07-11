Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 July 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 25.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.1,949.00. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd recorded volume of 15.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.2,199.60. Volumes stood at 86029 shares in the last session. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 129.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.41% to Rs.2,178.30. Volumes stood at 34.2 lakh shares in the last session. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 50.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.84% to Rs.617.30. Volumes stood at 12.77 lakh shares in the last session.