Indo Count announces D2C launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta

Indo Count Global, the US subsidiary of Indo Count Industries announced the launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta as a direct-to-consumer brand, available exclusively at wamsutta.com in the United States. Acquired from Beyond, Inc. in April 2024, the Wamsutta brand is being reintroduced to the market with an updated product assortment and brand positioning designed to strengthen Indo Count's presence in the premium segment of the U.S. home textiles market.

The new Wamsutta.com debuts with a curated selection of premium bedding and bath products focused on quality, simplicity, and timeless design. Indo Count's deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer-first service underscores every product offered.