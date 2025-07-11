Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 23.83 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 7.29% to Rs 23.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6169 shares in the past one month.

PTL Enterprises Ltd pared 7.22% to Rs 43.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30160 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd slipped 7.16% to Rs 43.28. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro near 2-week low against dollar; Tariff concerns weigh

Board of Mahindra Logistics approves rights issue of up to Rs 750 cr

Indo Count announces D2C launch of its iconic brand Wamsutta

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Govt to auction Rs 25,000 crore in government securities on July 11

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story