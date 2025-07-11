Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 23.83 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 7.29% to Rs 23.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6169 shares in the past one month. PTL Enterprises Ltd pared 7.22% to Rs 43.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30160 shares in the past one month.