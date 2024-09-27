Volumes soar at Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd counter

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 22.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 376.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5889 shares Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Polycab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 22.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 376.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5889 shares. The stock gained 1.92% to Rs.6,900.45. Volumes stood at 6990 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 65743 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4437 shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.5,260.00. Volumes stood at 1969 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd recorded volume of 23.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.02% to Rs.654.95. Volumes stood at 2.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd saw volume of 78821 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6800 shares. The stock increased 6.67% to Rs.935.00. Volumes stood at 6897 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 41141 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8174 shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.7,057.95. Volumes stood at 5658 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News