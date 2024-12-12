Volumes soar at Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd counter

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 48.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 December 2024.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 48.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.01% to Rs.6,932.00. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 13.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.852.00. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clocked volume of 924.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.16% to Rs.85.82. Volumes stood at 45.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 33.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.46% to Rs.986.95. Volumes stood at 4.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 5.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.95% to Rs.1,792.25. Volumes stood at 75198 shares in the last session.

