Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 84.59 points or 0.74% at 11418.46 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (down 3.59%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.5%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 2.02%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.83%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.8%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.68%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.52%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.41%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.39%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.64%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.12%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 483.39 or 0.84% at 57220.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 82.86 points or 0.5% at 16449.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.3 points or 0.29% at 24571.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 170.95 points or 0.21% at 81355.19.

On BSE,1415 shares were trading in green, 2513 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

