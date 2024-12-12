Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 582.94 points or 0.79% at 72936.47 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.11%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.44%),Welspun Corp Ltd (down 2.44%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.2%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.79%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.63%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.62%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.59%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.54%).

On the other hand, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 1.55%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.31%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.31%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 483.39 or 0.84% at 57220.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 82.86 points or 0.5% at 16449.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.3 points or 0.29% at 24571.5.

More From This Section

FMCG shares slide

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.24%, rises for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 170.95 points or 0.21% at 81355.19.

On BSE,1415 shares were trading in green, 2513 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story