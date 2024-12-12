Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 582.94 points or 0.79% at 72936.47 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.11%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.44%),Welspun Corp Ltd (down 2.44%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.2%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.79%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.63%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.62%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.59%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.54%).

On the other hand, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 1.55%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.31%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.31%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 483.39 or 0.84% at 57220.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 82.86 points or 0.5% at 16449.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.3 points or 0.29% at 24571.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 170.95 points or 0.21% at 81355.19.

On BSE,1415 shares were trading in green, 2513 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

