Reliance Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1266.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.09% in last one year as compared to a 17.39% rally in NIFTY and a 16.75% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1266.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24566.2. The Sensex is at 81318.27, down 0.25%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 1.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37308.85, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1266.5, down 1.47% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 4.09% in last one year as compared to a 17.39% rally in NIFTY and a 16.75% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 47.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News