Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 113.6, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.29% in last one year as compared to a 17.39% rally in NIFTY and a 25.89% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 113.6, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24566.2. The Sensex is at 81318.27, down 0.25%.Bank of India has gained around 8.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 7.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7089.05, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.75, down 0.62% on the day. Bank of India jumped 1.29% in last one year as compared to a 17.39% rally in NIFTY and a 25.89% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News