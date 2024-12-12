FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 204.07 points or 0.98% at 20678.38 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Gopal Snacks Ltd (down 7.72%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 4.13%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 3.63%),Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 3.6%),Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 3.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.98%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 2.89%), Emami Ltd (down 2.63%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.45%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.43%).

On the other hand, L T Foods Ltd (up 1.85%), VST Industries Ltd (up 1.69%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 1.12%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 483.39 or 0.84% at 57220.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 82.86 points or 0.5% at 16449.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.3 points or 0.29% at 24571.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 170.95 points or 0.21% at 81355.19.

On BSE,1415 shares were trading in green, 2513 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

