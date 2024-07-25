Volumes soar at RBL Bank Ltd counter

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 513.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 309.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares Blue Dart Express Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 513.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 309.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.18% to Rs.229.85. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd witnessed volume of 30778 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2105 shares. The stock increased 0.03% to Rs.7,910.00. Volumes stood at 1576 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 15.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.18% to Rs.717.90. Volumes stood at 15.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd registered volume of 63.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.51.68. Volumes stood at 24.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 74195 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22650 shares. The stock increased 1.25% to Rs.695.05. Volumes stood at 80490 shares in the last session.

