Volumes soar at Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd counter

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 May 2024.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd recorded volume of 10.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87186 shares. The stock gained 3.88% to Rs.106.79. Volumes stood at 43454 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 33191 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4454 shares. The stock gained 9.90% to Rs.2,228.65. Volumes stood at 2249 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd registered volume of 42553 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6151 shares. The stock rose 12.39% to Rs.2,894.95. Volumes stood at 3131 shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 38635 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5676 shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.6,184.80. Volumes stood at 10713 shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd clocked volume of 48769 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8201 shares. The stock gained 0.47% to Rs.663.00. Volumes stood at 7285 shares in the last session.

