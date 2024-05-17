TVS SCS collaborates with Manchester Metropolitan University

To develop supply chain solutions through use of AI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS UK and Europe are working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its business. This partnership focusses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business.

TVS SCS have been working with the university, initially through the Higher Education Innovation Funding (HEIF) which supports knowledge exchange between higher education providers and industry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TVS SCS has now applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with MMU, which will focus on the technological solutions that may be available to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News