Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14706 shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2025.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14706 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.1,820.00. Volumes stood at 15072 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 17.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.334.25. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 24.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.227.40. Volumes stood at 6.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd witnessed volume of 76213 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11325 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.9,198.90. Volumes stood at 79772 shares in the last session.

Kama Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 11485 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2156 shares. The stock lost 2.41% to Rs.2,944.95. Volumes stood at 2751 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade sideways; media shares jump

Shree Refrigerations ties-up with Smardt Chillers

Shyam Metalics forays into crash barrier segment

Adani Power secures 1600 MW power supply order from MP Power Management Company

India is world's fastest growing large economy says Piyush Goyal, highlights role of sustainability in development agenda

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story