Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2025.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14706 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.1,820.00. Volumes stood at 15072 shares in the last session.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 17.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.334.25. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 24.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.227.40. Volumes stood at 6.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd witnessed volume of 76213 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11325 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.9,198.90. Volumes stood at 79772 shares in the last session.
Kama Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 11485 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2156 shares. The stock lost 2.41% to Rs.2,944.95. Volumes stood at 2751 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
