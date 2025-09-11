Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14706 shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2025.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14706 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.1,820.00. Volumes stood at 15072 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 17.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.334.25. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 24.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.227.40. Volumes stood at 6.88 lakh shares in the last session. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd witnessed volume of 76213 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11325 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.9,198.90. Volumes stood at 79772 shares in the last session.