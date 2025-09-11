Benchmarks trade sideways; media shares jump

Media shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 5.58 points or 0.01% to 81,430.73. The Nifty 50 index fell 5.90 points or 0.02% to 24,971.30.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.37%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,307 shares rose and 1,329 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 1.45% to 35,917.90. The index declined 0.64% in the past trading session.
D B Corp (up 3.14%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.58%), Tips Music (up 1.81%), PVR Inox (up 1.43%), Sun TV Network (up 1.24%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.88%), Dish TV India (up 0.74%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.61%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.01%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Power rose 2.41% after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'greenshoe option.
Jupiter Wagons surged 5.31% after its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, secured a significant order from the Ministry of Railways.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app