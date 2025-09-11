Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India is world's fastest growing large economy says Piyush Goyal, highlights role of sustainability in development agenda

India is world's fastest growing large economy says Piyush Goyal, highlights role of sustainability in development agenda

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India's remarkable journey as the world's fastest growing large economy and reaffirmed the country's commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said while delivering the Keynote Address at FICCI Leads 2025. The Minister said it is very important that different countries come together, work together, stay together, and grow together. He lauded FICCI's leadership in driving global dialogue on leadership, excellence, adaptability, diversity, and sustainability. He noted that sustainability lies at the centre of India's development agenda and is intrinsic to the Indian way of life, perfectly aligned with the country's aspirations of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Goyal also stressed that sustainability is at the core of India's ethos, not something adopted externally but ingrained in the nation's cultural DNA. He recalled India's reverence for rivers, forests, and mountains, noting that when this philosophy is combined with cutting-edge technologies like AI, quantum computing, and machine learning, it multiplies India's growth potential. Referring to India's robust democratic framework, safe investment climate, and young aspirational population, he said that India is set to remain the world's fastest growing large economy for decades to come. He added that India's growth story is not only about domestic progress but also about contributing to global prosperity, free trade, and higher quality of life for people around the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

