Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19195 shares

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Central Bank of India, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 April 2025.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19195 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.2,917.15. Volumes stood at 14254 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd notched up volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60756 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.369.80. Volumes stood at 12497 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59393 shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.603.15. Volumes stood at 21792 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 22.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.74 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.64% to Rs.37.39. Volumes stood at 5.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

What is Hyderabad University land row & why are Congress and BRS fighting?

Maradona's autopsy experts testify that he had an abnormally large heart

LIVE: CBI names ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as accused in Mahadev betting app case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts at 76,500; Nifty at 23,300; financials, auto, IT gain

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59607 shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.812.65. Volumes stood at 51459 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree gains on launching twelfth property in Maharashtra

India achives historic milestone in renewable energy sector, adds 25 GW of capacity in FY25

Adani Ports records highest-ever cargo volumes in March 2025 with 9% YoY growth

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Transrail Lighting wins order of Rs 240 cr

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story