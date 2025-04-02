Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting wins order of Rs 240 cr

Transrail Lighting wins order of Rs 240 cr

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Transrail Lighting has secured new order worth Rs 240 crore for construction of transmission line in international market.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said:

We are pleased to add this latest Transmission Line EPC order to our growing order book, further substantiating our prominence in the T&D sector. This order has incidentally come on the last day of the FY 2025, a year where we witnessed our highest order inflows of around ₹9,400 crore, which is more than double of the previous year. We remain committed to executing key projects and expanding our footprint across relevant markets. Backed by a robust order book and a strong execution track record, we are well-energised for this year.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

