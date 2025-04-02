Adani Ports records highest-ever cargo volumes in March 2025 with 9% YoY growth

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) delivered its highest-ever cargo volume of 41.5 MMT in March 2025, marking a 9% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The growth in cargo volumes was driven by containers (up 19% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 5% YoY).

Mundra Port handled 200.7 MMT of cargo during FY25, becoming the first Indian port ever to cross the 200 MMT cargo milestone in a single year.

Vizhinjam Port crossed the 100,000 TEU milestone during the month.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ handled 450.2 MMT of total cargo (up 7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers (up 20% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 9% YoY).

The companys YTD March 2025 logistics rail volumes were 0.64 million TEUs (up 8% YoY), and GPWIS stood at 21.97 MMT (up 9% YoY).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.12% to Rs 2,520.26 crore on 15.07% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,963.55 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 0.68% to Rs 1,181.95 on the BSE.

