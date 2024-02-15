Volumes soar at Vedanta Ltd counter

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 1006.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81.80 lakh shares

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 February 2024.

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 1006.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81.80 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.40% to Rs.270.15. Volumes stood at 119.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 64.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.54% to Rs.359.85. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 25.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.61% to Rs.311.20. Volumes stood at 5.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 550.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 106.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.46% to Rs.239.55. Volumes stood at 213.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 45.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.98% to Rs.813.00. Volumes stood at 19.82 lakh shares in the last session.

