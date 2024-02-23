Volumes soar at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Welspun Living Ltd clocked volume of 182.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.11 lakh shares

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Welspun Living Ltd clocked volume of 182.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.162.25. Volumes stood at 13.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.32% to Rs.841.00. Volumes stood at 85670 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 23429 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3374 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.16,771.65. Volumes stood at 7635 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd saw volume of 90892 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13111 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.2,487.00. Volumes stood at 7415 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 16.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.417.20. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News