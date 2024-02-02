Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd notched up volume of 18.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Redington Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 February 2024.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd notched up volume of 18.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.58% to Rs.183.00. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd registered volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22864 shares. The stock rose 3.91% to Rs.612.60. Volumes stood at 73245 shares in the last session.

Abbott India Ltd saw volume of 3057 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock increased 8.46% to Rs.28,110.05. Volumes stood at 921 shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd clocked volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66585 shares. The stock gained 3.30% to Rs.186.35. Volumes stood at 48936 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd saw volume of 6.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.06% to Rs.643.70. Volumes stood at 10.75 lakh shares in the last session.

