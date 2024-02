At meeting held on 02 February 2024

The Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has appointed Manoj Bhat (DIN: 05205447) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 17 May 2024. He replaces Kavinder Singh (DIN: 06994031) who resigned from the post with effect from 16 May 2024.

