PSP Projects closes its QIP issue on 25 April

Approves issue price of Rs 670 per share for allocation of 36.41 lakh equity shares to QIBs

PSP Projects announced the closure of its QIP issue on 25 April 2024. The company approved the issue price of Rs 670 per share for allocation of 36,41,791 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers. The issue price of Rs 670 per share includes a premium of Rs 660 per share, which takes into account a discount of 1.84% (i.e. Rs 12.59 per share) on the floor price of Rs 682.59 per share.

