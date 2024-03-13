Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 60.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares

ITC Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Rites Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 60.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.59% to Rs.1,535.45. Volumes stood at 4.59 lakh shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd recorded volume of 886.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 146.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.423.90. Volumes stood at 348.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 41.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.1,142.00. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 70.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.42% to Rs.592.85. Volumes stood at 15.84 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26077 shares. The stock slipped 1.30% to Rs.4,093.50. Volumes stood at 46876 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News