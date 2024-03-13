Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 56.5, down 6.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.5, down 6.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 13.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.26 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PE of the stock is 44.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Barometers turn rangebound, PSU bank shares rises

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares rally for 7th day

Nifty hovers below 22,050; PSU banks under pressure

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story