Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 352.73 points or 5.3% at 6306.79 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (down 7.21%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 7.11%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.94%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.91%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 6.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 5.84%), NTPC Ltd (down 5.7%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 4.72%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.26%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 705.52 or 0.96% at 72962.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.6 points or 1.18% at 22073.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1667.75 points or 3.89% at 41163.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 424.58 points or 3.19% at 12869.01.

On BSE,400 shares were trading in green, 3460 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.

