Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 352.73 points or 5.3% at 6306.79 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (down 7.21%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 7.11%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.94%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.91%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 6.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 5.84%), NTPC Ltd (down 5.7%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 4.72%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.26%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 705.52 or 0.96% at 72962.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.6 points or 1.18% at 22073.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1667.75 points or 3.89% at 41163.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 424.58 points or 3.19% at 12869.01.

On BSE,400 shares were trading in green, 3460 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Power shares gain

Power stocks slide

Power shares fall

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Utilties shares slide

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story