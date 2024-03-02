Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 21235 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35291 shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 21235 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35291 shares. The stock rose 3.26% to Rs.1,060.00. Volumes stood at 35347 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd saw volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.47% to Rs.150.80. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd notched up volume of 5911 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11902 shares. The stock rose 4.33% to Rs.955.00. Volumes stood at 20567 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 452 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.4,590.00. Volumes stood at 927 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 6122 shares by 10:00 IST on BSE, a 0.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13149 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.1,003.00. Volumes stood at 6419 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News