Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 429.1 points or 0.73% at 59271.69 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 4.06%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.94%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.54%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.49%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Timken India Ltd (up 1.21%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.01%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.01%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.89%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.02%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.75%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.89 or 0.25% at 73926.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.9 points or 0.28% at 22401.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.86 points or 0.63% at 45817.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.44 points or 0.58% at 13560.9.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

