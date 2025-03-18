Volumes spurt at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 144.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8103 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 March 2025.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 144.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8103 shares. The stock increased 0.09% to Rs.937.50. Volumes stood at 12241 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd saw volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 33.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9276 shares. The stock increased 1.14% to Rs.1,426.00. Volumes stood at 13153 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd registered volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77196 shares. The stock rose 2.39% to Rs.1,392.40. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.28% to Rs.353.80. Volumes stood at 8.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 14.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.146.10. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

