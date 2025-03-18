Gopal Snacks gains after appointing Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha as CFO

Gopal Snacks advanced 2.71% to Rs 265 after the company's board approved the appointment of Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 17 March 2025.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha holds a bachelors degree in commerce from M.P. Shah Commerce College, Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rigan is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Rigan has experience in the field of accounting and finance. Rigan has worked with CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Adani Group, Nayara Energy, and Reliance Industries.

Gopal Snacks is an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, western snacks, and other products. The company offers a wide variety of savory products under its brand Gopal,, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya; western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets; and fast-moving consumer goods including papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi.

The companys standalone net profit slipped 70.31% to Rs 5.31 crore as against Rs 17.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 7.07% to Rs 393.57 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

