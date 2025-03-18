Nifty scales above 22,750; realty shares in demand

The key equity barometers traded with substantial gains in the morning trade. The Nifty climbed above the 22,750 mark. Realty shares jumped after declining for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 868.62 points or 1.18% to 75,066.74. The Nifty 50 index rallied 253.15 points or 1.12% to 22,761.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.96%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,665 shares rose and 908 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.11% to 813.90. The index declined 1.79% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

DLF (up 3.8%), Raymond (up 3.38%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 2.74%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.02%), Godrej Properties (up 1.95%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.81%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.63%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.57%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.47%) and Sobha (up 0.51%) advanced.

Also Read

Stocks in Spotlight:

NBCC (India) jumped 1.98% after the company received an order worth Rs 44.62 crore from Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI), Wardha.

Aditya Birla Real Estate rallied 3.36% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates, launched its first luxury residential project in Pune, Birla Punya, with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore.

Insolation Energy rallied 3.05% after the company announced that it had received two orders totaling Rs 372.20 crore from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) and Teerth Gopicon.

