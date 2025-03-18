Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scales above 22,750; realty shares in demand

Nifty scales above 22,750; realty shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity barometers traded with substantial gains in the morning trade. The Nifty climbed above the 22,750 mark. Realty shares jumped after declining for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 868.62 points or 1.18% to 75,066.74. The Nifty 50 index rallied 253.15 points or 1.12% to 22,761.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.96%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,665 shares rose and 908 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.11% to 813.90. The index declined 1.79% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

DLF (up 3.8%), Raymond (up 3.38%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 2.74%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.02%), Godrej Properties (up 1.95%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.81%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.63%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.57%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.47%) and Sobha (up 0.51%) advanced.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 800 pts to 74,970; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, Metal lead

NMDC share price rises 3% on interim dividend announcement; check details

Parents of missing Indian student ask officials to declare her dead

T'gana tunnel: Search ops continue for 25th day to locate 7 missing persons

Why Bajaj Finserv shares slipped 2% in trade on March 18? Details

Stocks in Spotlight:

NBCC (India) jumped 1.98% after the company received an order worth Rs 44.62 crore from Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI), Wardha.

Aditya Birla Real Estate rallied 3.36% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates, launched its first luxury residential project in Pune, Birla Punya, with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore.

Insolation Energy rallied 3.05% after the company announced that it had received two orders totaling Rs 372.20 crore from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) and Teerth Gopicon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA rallies after board OKs raising borrowing limit to Rs 29,200 crore

Volumes spurt at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Rites rallies after Ntokoto Rail Holdings contract value increases to $10.80 mln

BSE SME PDP Shipping & Projects makes a poor debut

Gopal Snacks gains after appointing Rigan Hasmukhrai Raithatha as CFO

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story