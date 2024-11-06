Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 74.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares

eClerx Services Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Timken India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 November 2024.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 74.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.93% to Rs.729.30. Volumes stood at 55956 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 11.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77313 shares. The stock gained 8.06% to Rs.3,285.00. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd registered volume of 39.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.05 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.3,193.25. Volumes stood at 8.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80759 shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.1,518.95. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55772 shares. The stock dropped 0.84% to Rs.3,397.25. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

