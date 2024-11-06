NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 174.23 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 15.70% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 174.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.174.23157.629.969.7419.8716.8315.9013.2311.9410.32

