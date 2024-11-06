KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 101.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.24% to Rs 359.68 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 101.24% to Rs 69.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 67.24% to Rs 359.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 215.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.359.68215.0737.1733.09112.2553.5897.6243.8969.9334.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News