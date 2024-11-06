KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 101.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.24% to Rs 359.68 croreNet profit of KPI Green Energy rose 101.24% to Rs 69.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 67.24% to Rs 359.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 215.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales359.68215.07 67 OPM %37.1733.09 -PBDT112.2553.58 109 PBT97.6243.89 122 NP69.9334.75 101
Powered by Capital Market - Live News